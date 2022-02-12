Proposed ID for foreigners creates confusion, fear, say ex-Sabah CM

Former Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan has expressed fear that proposal to provide identity cards for illegal migrants in Sabah had created confusion among the people there. — Borneo Post pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 12 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin’s proposal to provide identity cards for illegal migrants in Sabah had created confusion among the people in Sabah, said former Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan.

Pairin who is Parti Bersatu Sabah’s (PBS) Premier Advisor, opined that the Home Minister’s announcement had also created fear in Sabah.

He felt that the announcement on the Kad Warga Asing (Foreigner Card) serves only to confuse people, especially in Sabah.

“In the present circumstances where Malaysia is facing an upward trend in the number of Covid-19 cases, it is important for the government and the country to reduce misunderstandings and misinformation,” said Pairin when referring to Hamzah’s announcement that the Government will provide the undocumented foreigners in Sabah (with) an identity card.

“What the minister has announced and advocated not only has created fear and uncertainty in Sabah but he seems to be deliberately going against the spirit of our constitution and our immigration laws, but it goes against common sense and, particularly the interest of genuine and law-abiding Malaysian citizens,” said the now retired senior Sabahan politician.

Pairin in a press statement on Saturday pointed out that everyone know how illegal immigrants try hard all the time to enter Malaysia, especially in Sabah, and how hard the country’s enforcement authorities try to prevent and later, had to detain them in temporary camps.

He disclosed that government had to spend at least RM13 million annually to keep the illegal immigrants in under temporary detention before they are deported.

“The Sabah Malaysians, of course, have suffered the most.

“The state governments since then had tried to get the Federal Government to do the right thing, resulting in the setting up of the RCI (Royal Commission of Inquiry) which clearly revealed many weaknesses in the way our government and enforcement authorities dealt with the presence of illegal immigrants, especially in Sabah,” he said.

According to him, the RCI also revealed the existence of the plan called ‘Project IC’.

Pairin said that there are immigration laws in this country which means no foreign people can enter or can be present in this country without valid immigration papers, especially valid passports.

“Those caught without valid documents must be deported! What we need now is strict enforcement of our immigration and other laws, just like the authorities are very strict in enforcing our Covid-19 SOP rules and regulations,” he said.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has clarified that the Kad Warga Asing (Foreigner Card) is merely a recommendation by the Technical Committee that will be further deliberated by the State Government before a final decision is made.

“The State Management Committee on Foreign Nationals was established following the RCI recommendation for a joint platform between the State and Federal Governments to manage this issue,” he said in a statement on Friday.

To this Pairin said, “I am glad the Sabah Chief Minister has clarified that there has not been any decisions yet on the subject of Kad Warga Asing and he will discuss this matter first with the relevant committee and Cabinet.

“Please do enforce our laws properly and strictly! Do not give the impression that we are abandoning our own citizens! The citizens are our responsibility and not to non-citizens! Let us truly show we love our Keluarga Malaysia and not otherwise,” he said. — Borneo Post