Ten more Covid-19 deaths, total now at 32,075

Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury a Covid-19 victim at the Christian cemetery in Fairy Park, Klang June 6, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Ten more people have died in Malaysia from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry’s latest data on CovidNow, putting the country’s overall fatalities at 32,075.

Two of the deaths were recorded in Perak, two in Selangor, and one each in Johor, Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah and Kelantan.

There was also one brought-in-dead (BID) case.

Meanwhile, of the 19,090 new infections yesterday, Selangor still topped the list at 3,752, followed by Sabah at 2,967 and Johor with 2,829. Kedah recorded 1,941 cases, Kelantan 1,433 and Penang 1,262.

Next in triple digits were Negri Sembilan with 997, Kuala Lumpur with 953, Pahang with 792, Melaka with 720, Perak with 368, Terengganu with 324, Sarawak with 225 and Putrajaya with 181.

Perlis and Labuan both recorded 106 cases.

The total number of cases in Malaysia now stands at 2,975,422 with 107,883 still active. This is a huge increase from 61,426 active cases just last week.

There were 5,712 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,835,464 recoveries.