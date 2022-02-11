Law minister: Amendments to Federal Constitution on rights of Sabah and Sarawak come into force today

Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the enforcement of the amendment would allow Sarawak to claim certain rights listed under the Inter-Governmental Committed (IGC) Report 1962. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Feb 11 ― The amendments to four articles of the Federal Constitution relating to the rights of Sabah and Sarawak, which were unanimously passed by the Dewan Rakyat on December 14 last year, came into force today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, in a Federal Gazette, had consented to the enforcement of the amendments to the four articles.

“What we need we can demand because it is the constitutional provisions. That’s the huge impact of the constitutional amendments to Sarawak and Sabah,” he told a press conference here today.

He said the amendments, enshrined in the Constitution (Amendment) Act 2022, involved the list of the states of the Federation in Clause 2 of Article 1; the definition of the Federation and the new definition of Malaysia Day in Clause 2 of Article 160; the indigenous races of Sarawak in Clause (6)(a) of Article 161A; and the removal of Clause 7 of Article 161A.

Wan Junaidi said the enforcement of the amendment would allow Sarawak to claim certain rights listed under the Inter-Governmental Committed (IGC) Report 1962.

When asked whether the amendments would change Sarawak’s status as “territories” rather than states as currently defined in the Constitution, Wan Junaidi said the matter would be decided by the State Legislative Assembly.

“I leave it to the state to decide what they want in the spirit of the amendments so as to differentiate the status of Sarawak and other states in Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

He said negotiations to make several other amendments to the Federal Constitution would continue by taking into account the interests of all parties involved.

This includes a fairer distribution of Parliamentary constituencies between Sarawak, Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia, as well as in the listing of state government’s technical agencies in the federal list to smoothen the implementation of development projects. ― Bernama