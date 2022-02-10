Supplementary Bill for additional budget for Covid-19 to be tabled in Sarawak Assembly next week, says state minister

Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah speaks to reporters while (from left) Nancy Jolhi, Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu and Ripin Lamat look on. — Muhammad Rais Sanusi/Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Feb 10 — Some interesting Bills will be tabled in the Sarawak Assembly (DUN) sitting commencing next Monday, said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Among the Bills to be debated will be the Supplementary Bill for additional budget for the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There are other interesting Bills. I am leaving it to DUN Speaker Tan Sri Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar to announce in a few days’ time,” he told reporters in a press conference after attending a workshop on the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Strategic Planning (MYSED) at a local hotel here today.

Karim, who is also MYSED Minister, said normally there are two DUN sittings in a year but this year he believed that there will be three.

“After the sitting next week, we are going to have one in May and the other one will be in November. The first sitting this year is mainly for the swearing in of the assemblymen,” he said.

He is not expecting a “quiet” sitting next week despite the weak opposition presence, with representatives from Democratic Action Party Chong Chieng Jen (Padungan) and Violet Yong Wui Wui (Pending).

“There will be debates from the GPS Backbenchers Club which will act as a check and balance of the government policies apart from the opposition members,” he added.

Also present were MYSED assistant minister Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu, MYSED acting permanent secretary Nancy Jolhi and Assistant Minister of Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat. — Borneo Post