Police, Perak Islamic Religious Dept join forces to curb deviant teachings in state

Perak police chief Comm Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid speaks to reporters in Ipoh May 28, 2021. ― Picture by Fahan Najib

IPOH, Feb 10 — Police would work with the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) to curb deviant teachings in the state, said Perak police chief, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid.

“We have discussed this issue with JAIPk. I cannot disclose the details, as the matter is under investigation. A full statement will be issued by JAIPk.

“Indeed, we have identified activities that go against the Islamic faith. JAIPk will reveal this later,” he said briefly during a press conference at the state police contingent headquarters, here, today.

He was asked on the revelation by JAIPk director, Datuk Mohd Yusop Husin yesterday that the spread of deviant teachings was hiding behind economic activities to expand its influence.

Mohd Yusop was reported to have said that the teachings arose by taking advantage of the (Covid-19) pandemic that was plaguing the country and the people facing economic problems.

Meanwhile, Mior Faridalathrash said police operations to curb online gambling and related activities would be further intensified to ensure that these could be eliminated by targeting premises and syndicates that were still operating in the state.

He said that a total of 1,810 related operations were conducted last year throughout the state with 2,363 arrests made, covering various activities including illegal lottery, gambling in buildings and public places, and operating gambling machines.

“Among the major successes last year was that three call centres and online gambling syndicates were foiled and those arrested were charged in court,” he said. — Bernama