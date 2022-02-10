Nurul Izzah tests positive for Covid-19 after son contracts virus

The Permatang Pauh MP said that she had mild symptoms and was currently observing a home surveillance order (HSO) with her family. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Opposition lawmaker Nurul Izzah Anwar today said that she tested positive for Covid-19 four days after her son Raja Harith Raja Ahmad contracted the virus.

The Permatang Pauh MP said that she had mild symptoms and was currently observing a home surveillance order (HSO) with her family.

“Received my antigen and PCR which indicates I am Covid positive but since we were all quarantining already — we will just continue observing the HSO; and doing our best to protect Safiyah (Raja Nur Safiyah Raja Ahmad, who is her older child) from contracting the virus.

“Alhamdulillah (thank God) we are doing well — other than the usual mild symptoms [lethargy, runny nose and some muscle/joint pains],” she said in an Instagram post.

On Monday, the mother of two uploaded a post on her Instagram saying that her son tested positive for Covid-19 and had been in mandatory quarantine ever since.

She also said that she was grateful her family had been fully vaccinated.