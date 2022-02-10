N. Sembilan MB urges govt urged to find long-term measures to reduce livestock feed costs

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said this was important as the increasing price of livestock feed was not only affecting the chicken farms but also the cattle and goat farms as well. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Feb 10 ― The federal government is urged to seek long-term measures to reduce the price of livestock feed.

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said this was important as the increasing price of livestock feed was not only affecting the chicken farms but also the cattle and goat farms as well.

“I hope the federal government will think of ways to assist the animal feed industry for the benefit of the livestock sector towards overcoming the hike in the price of essentials in the long term.”

He said this to reporters after officiating at the Kolej Vokasional Ampangan convocation ceremony held at the Casa Lagenda Convention Centre, here, today.

This was following the government’s announcement on the subsidy of 60 sen per kilogramme (kg) of chicken for the breeders and five sen per egg for all categories from February 5 until June 4, ie, during the implementation of the Keluarga Malaysia Maximum Price Scheme (SHMKM).

Aminuddin said the subsidy could assist the traders and livestock breeders in the short term as well as control the price of raw materials through public-private sector cooperation in developing the livestock feed industry. — Bernama