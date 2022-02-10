MARA issue: Five officers to give statements tomorrow at MACC HQ, says source

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 ― Five Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) officials linked to integrity and abuse of power issues involving its investment holding company, MARA Corporation (MARA Corp) have been summoned to give their statements at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya tomorrow morning.

A MACC source said the five individuals were among 17 who had been identified to assist in the investigation of the case.

“Other than the five MARA officials, four members of MARA CORP board of directors, four other MARA officers, three bank officers, and an officer from the Companies Commission of Malaysia will also be called to give their statements.

“As of today, a total of 14 witnesses have recorded their statements involving a total of four MARA Corp board members, seven individuals from the MARA Corp management, two MARA officers, and a staff of a corporate secretary company,” the source told Bernama today.

The source also said that in MACC’s raid on MARA and MARA Corp headquarters as well as a corporate secretary company, on Monday, the agency confiscated documents consisting of proposal papers and minutes of board meetings, financial documents and payroll as well as documents concerning human resources.

On Sunday, the five individuals linked to the alleged misconduct lodged a police report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters and denied their involvement in the issue.

On February 5, the MACC confirmed receiving a report on alleged integrity issues involving several senior MARA officials, which are being investigated internally by the agency. ― Bernama