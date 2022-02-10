Guan Eng accuses MACC chief of lying over probe into party-hopping MPs, demands transparency over five cases

Lim Guan Eng arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court November 11, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today accused the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner of lying over the anti-graft agency’s investigation into several MPs who had switched political parties.

In a statement today, the former finance minister and Bagan MP also urged Tan Sri Azam Baki to come clean on the five cases the MACC has been investigating involving MPs who had jumped ship from the Opposition to the government.

“MACC chief Azam Baki was not telling the truth that MACC could not proceed with investigations on politicians that were offered money to switch sides because they could not prove that a bribe was paid. Azam insisted that MACC could not find conclusive evidence that a bribe was paid.

“If that was the case, then why was I still charged for corruption even though no ‘corruption money’ was found in my possession in my personal bank account or in cash nor any audio recording of my request for money? Further, there is no need for cash as bribery to be involved, the offering or appointment of government posts or positions in government-linked corporations (GLC) is tantamount to bribery,” he said.

The five cases are in relation to five PKR MPs rejecting alleged inducements and claiming to be subjected to intimidation to defect and support then prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The five are Putatan MP Awang Husaini Sahari, M. Karupaiya (Padang Serai), S. Kesavan (Sungai Siput), Michael Teo Yu Leong (Miri) and Sekijang MP Natrah Ismail.

Azam yesterday said that the agency has not been able to find conclusive evidence to charge lawmakers accused of taking bribes to switch parties.

Azam confirmed that the MACC had attempted to investigate several allegations that these defectors have been paid to switch allegiance but said identifying the money trail has been an uphill battle.

Azam has supported calls to enact a political funding Act, saying the country needs a political funding law that can compel parties to be transparent about their funding sources.

“Why is it that MPs who jumped from the Opposition to the government are not charged when it is obviously for the benefit of government posts?” Lim asked.

He listed Parti Warisan Sabah’s Datuk Rozman Isli, former prime minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, Tebrau MP Steven Choong and Kuala Langat MP Datuk Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar, as examples.

“MACC must come clean and explain why there is still no action on these five cases,” Lim added.