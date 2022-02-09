Court remands three individuals over false claims involving RM80,000 in Penang

The three individuals, aged between 25 and 59, including a woman, were arrested yesterday along with three others, who had been released on MACC bail. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 9 ― Three individuals, including an assistant to a special officer, are in remand for four days from today for allegedly having submitted false claims, involving more than RM80,000, for programmes involving hawkers.

The remand was issued by Magistrate R. Manomani following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's (MACC).

The three individuals, aged between 25 and 59, including a woman, were arrested yesterday along with three others, who had been released on MACC bail.

They were arrested after the MACC recorded their statements over an allegation of submitting false claims in connection with the supply of equipment, allegedly by six companies, for the programme in 2020, whereby there was no such programme. ― Bernama