Shahrir Samad’s money-laundering trial to start July 26

Tan Sri Shahrir Samad is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 21, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― The trial of former Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad, who is charged with failing to declare RM1 million which he received from Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) will begin on July 26 before another judge in the High Court

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin fixed July 26 to 28, Aug 8 to 11, Sept 5 to 8, and Oct 3 to 6 for the hearing during the case management today.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Mohd Afif Ali told the court that case was transferred from the Criminal High Court Five (MTJ 5) to be heard before Judge Muhammad Jamil.

"The previous trial dates were set by MTJ 5 Judge Datuk Ahmad Shahri Mohd Salleh,” he said, adding that the prosecution would call 19 witnesses during the trial.

Judge Ahmad Shahrir, who has been transferred to the Civil High Court effective yesterday, had set April 6 to hear the case.

Shahrir, 72, represented by lawyer Syarul Syazwan Salehin, was also in court today.

He was charged with money laundering by not stating his real income in the Income Tax Return Form for Assessment Year 2013, which is a violation of Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967, on the RM1 million, believed to be from unlawful activities, which he received from Najib through an AmIslamic Bank Bhd cheque dated Nov 27, 2013.

The cheque was deposited into Shahrir's Public Islamic Bank account on Nov 28, 2013.

He was charged with committing the offence at IRB, Duta Branch, Government Office Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here on April 25, 2014.

The charge, framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM5 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty. ― Bernama