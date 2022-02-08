Ramadan bazaars allowed to operate in KL, Putrajaya and Labuan, says FT minister

Last year, the operation of Ramadan bazaars was permitted but only in some areas in all Federal Territories under strict SOPs, including entry and exit controls as well as physical distancing. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 8 ― Ramadan bazaars in the Federal Territories ― Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan ― will be allowed to operate in full force this year in compliance with the existing standard operating procedures (SOP), said Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

He said licences to operate the Ramadan bazaars will be issued to individuals who intend to do business to drive economic activities in the Federal Territories.

“Ramadan bazaars will be widely opened for those keen to do business. If licences are given, then traders must run the businesses themselves and not get others to operate them.

“In this ‘post’-Covid-19 period, we need to drive economic activities,” he said to reporters after inspecting the Putrajaya Agrobazaar and Food Truck Carnival here today.

Last year, the operation of Ramadan bazaars was permitted but only in some areas in all Federal Territories under strict SOPs, including entry and exit controls as well as physical distancing.

Commenting on concerns regarding the rise in Covid-19 cases, Shahidan said the FT Ministry is monitoring the situation closely and advises people to avoid crowded public places to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Business activities will continue but large-scale meetings should be avoided,” he added.

Earlier, Shahidan planted a Tabebuia rosea (cherry blossom) or commonly known here as the Sakura Malaysia tree in Tasik Putrajaya in Precinct 2 here, in conjunction with a tree-planting campaign to plant 400,000 trees in Putrajaya.

According to Putrajaya Corporation, the tree planted by Shahidan marked the 50,000th one planted here. ― Bernama