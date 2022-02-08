Carjacking suspect in Tumpat on wanted list, say cops

Tumpat district police chief Supt Mohd Azmir Damiri said the 37-year-old suspect was wanted for kidnapping under Section 363 of the Penal Code. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

TUMPAT, Feb 8 ― The suspect who escaped in a car robbery case after his three friends died in a fiery crash at Jalan Wakaf Baru-Palekbang here on Thursday has been on the police wanted list.

Tumpat district police chief Supt Mohd Azmir Damiri said the 37-year-old suspect was wanted for kidnapping under Section 363 of the Penal Code.

“We have identified the suspect and believe he is still in the state. The suspect has a previous record of kidnapping which happened in 2019 in Machang.

“Anyone with information on the suspect, who has a Kota Baru address and is unemployed, should contact us,” he told a press conference at the district police headquarters here today.

According to news reports, the suspect and his three friends had robbed a man of his four-wheel-drive Ford Ranger.

The owner then gave chase in another car, pursuing the suspect who drove off his Ford Ranger and the other three men travelling in the Honda HRV which they came in.

All three in the Honda HRV were killed when the car crashed into a concrete post and burst into flames near Kampung Morak here.

The suspect driving the Ford Ranger continued with his getaway but subsequently skidded and crashed in Kubang Kerian, Kota Baru. He then fled on foot.

“The Ford Ranger owner said he was robbed of his car but we have yet to establish whether the case was linked to a car repossessing syndicate or there were other motives,” Mohd Azmir said. ― Bernama