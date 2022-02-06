State exco urges travel agencies to offer more surfing-related packages in Pahang

A man floats on a top of a surfing paddle in the sea in Colombo in this file picture taken on December 10, 2020. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUANTAN, Feb 6 —Travel agencies in Pahang are urged to produce more packages related to surfing to attract more fans of the sport to make the state their choice destination.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment, Plantation and Commodity Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin said it would also open up opportunities for more surfing locations to be identified.

“Surfing has been a sport activity since the 1990s in Malaysia, especially in Cherating. The Pahang Tourism has made various efforts to promote the sport by organising surfing festivals and competitions, both at local and international levels.

“This also helps to boost Cherating as a popular location for surfers,” he said in his speech at the closing of the Cherating Surf Festival 2022 at Cherating Beach here today.

The text of his speech was read out by Pahang Tourism deputy chairman Datuk Seri Sh Mohmed Puzi (repeat: Mohmed Puzi) Sh Ali. Also present was Pahang Tourism general manager Kamaruddin Ibrahim.

A total of 126 participants took part in the two-day festivals which offered prizes worth RM20,000 to winners. — Bernama