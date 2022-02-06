JPJ personnel killed in road crash while pursuing suspect near Gombak Toll Plaza, says director

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — A Road Transport Department (JPJ) enforcement personnel was killed in a road crash while pursuing a suspected motorist at Kilometre 13 of the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) heading towards the Gombak Toll Plaza today.

Muhammad Azizi Azizan, 30, was said to be on motorcycle-patrol duty with several others when the incident occurred at about 10am.

He was said to be pursuing a suspected errant motorcyclist when he lost control of the machine and fell, and was hit by a car.

Medical officers who arrived at the scene pronounced him dead.

Kuala Lumpur JPJ director Mohd Zaki Ismail, when met at the scene, confirmed the matter and said Muhammad Azizi’s body was sent to Selayang Hospital for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, Gombak district deputy police chief Supt Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir, in a statement said the accident occurred when the victim was chasing a motorcyclist who escaped a JPJ roadblock at the Gombak Toll Plaza motorcycle lane and rode against the traffic flow.

“Upon reaching the scene, the victim was believed to have lost control of his motorcycle and skidded towards the left side of the road before being hit by a car,” he said.

He urged those who were at the scene to come forward to assist in the investigation by contacting traffic investigating officer, Insp Mohd Shaifuddin Mohd Nor at 017-6645812 or the Gombak district police headquarters Operations Room at 03-61262222.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, in a post on his Facebook page expressed his condolences to the family of Muhammad Azizi.

“May his soul be blessed. Muhammad Azizi was always committed to his duties. His death is a great loss to the MOT (Ministry of Transport), especially JPJ,” he said. — Bernama