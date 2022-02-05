MotoGP: Aprilla rider Espargaro apologises to Malaysian govt for breaching Covid-19 SOP

Aprilla Racing MotoGP rider Aleix Espargaro apologised to the Malaysian government after the Spaniard allegedly breached the sports bubble protocol of the 2022 Winter Test. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

SEPANG, Feb 5 — Aprilla Racing MotoGP rider, Aleix Espargaro has apologised to the Malaysian government after the Spaniard allegedly breached the sports bubble protocol of the 2022 Winter Test here last Thursday.

Its team manager, Paolo Bonora said the rider had already written an apology letter to the Malaysian government yesterday over his mistake of violating standard operating procedures (SOP).

“He (Espargaro) did not know that he cannot exercise outside the circuit. He recognised the problem and had already made a public apology to the government,” he told reporters when met on the first day of the Winter Test at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) here, today.

An international portal (motorsport.com) had reported that the SIC issued a warning to MotoGP governing body FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme) after a rider was alleged to have breached the Covid-19 bubble protocol by going cycling near Putrajaya, which is about 35 kilometres (km) from the circuit.

According to the stipulated SOP, all teams and riders involved in the test are to be confined to a hotel and only allowed to commute to the circuit.

Meanwhile, Paolo informed that Espargaro and another rider, Maverick Vinales were pleased with their new bikes ahead of the first race, which will be held at Losail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar from March 4-6.

“We were also happy to return to SIC after two years, it was indeed a wonderful place and environment here,” he added.

The Covid-19 pandemic had forced the Malaysian MotoGP to be cancelled for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021.

The two-day 2022 Winter Test here ends tomorrow. — Bernama