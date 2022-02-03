Khairy says Johor poll may see spike in Covid-19 cases, but new SOP set to handle rise of Omicron

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin at the PICKids vaccination programme in Hospital Tunku Azizah in Kuala Lumpur February 3,2022. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — The Health Ministry said today that Covid-19 restrictions for the Johor state election will be different than those for previous elections held under the pandemic, in order to cushion the impact of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in a press conference today did not discount the possibility of a spike in the number of cases due to the election, but the ministry wants to ensure that there will be no significant rise in hospital admissions due to Covid-19.

“But as we all know that SOP (standard operating procedures) in Melaka was a success and there was no spike, as well as Sarawak SOP [for state election] as there were no spikes too.

“But in Johor it will be a little bit different because it comes with [the threat of] Omicron. So to say that there will not be a spike, I won’t commit that because there will be an Omicron spike.

“But what we want to see is the severity of cases [indicators] such as hospital admissions to not have an exponential surge,” he said after launching the National Covid-19 Vaccination Program for children (PICKids) at the Tunku Azizah Hospital here.

