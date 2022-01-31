AirAsia X to resume KL to Sydney flights starting February 14

The airlines said that it would be prioritising full redemptions for its passengers affected by the restructuring and that guests can reinstate their flights and utilise their credit account to book flights. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — AirAsia X (AAX) will be resuming its commercial flights between Kuala Lumpur and Sydney starting from February 14 following a successful restructuring process that the company started in 2020.

The airlines said that it would be prioritising full redemptions for its passengers affected by the restructuring and that guests can reinstate their flights and utilise their credit account to book flights.

It added that flights will initially be operated weekly on Sundays from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney and returning on Mondays, starting February 14 to March 22.

“Fares start from RM1,399 one way all-inclusive on Economy or guests can choose to experience our Premium Flatbed from RM3,999.

“From Sydney to Kuala Lumpur, fares start from AUD399 and AUD1,299 one way all-inclusive respectively. Book through the ‘Flights’ icon on the AirAsia Super App or the website,” the airlines said in a statement.

Meanwhile, AAX CEO Benyamin Ismail said that the airline is thrilled to be able to spread its wings once again following a two-year downtime, contributing the success of its restructuring process and the reinstatement of the commercial flight to the support of its guests and creditors.

“Without any domestic routes AAX has been significantly affected by the pandemic. We now see light at the end of this long tunnel and we are working hard to operate again in all of our key markets, as one of the world’s leading low-cost medium haul operators.

“Starting with flights to and from Sydney, we will progressively continue to honour outstanding bookings and Credit Accounts for our guests and creditors in other markets as soon as possible,” he said.

Benyamin added that AAX anticipates the gradual reopening of international borders around the world in 2022, adding that the new weekly service marks a significant milestone for the resumption of its commercial services and will contribute to their growth post-restructuring.

In 2020, AAX announced a restructuring plan geared at facilitating injection of fresh equity which will allow the airline to fly again after being faced with severe liquidity constraints and travel and border restrictions.

The airline appointed Datuk’ Lim Kian Onn as the Deputy Chairman to lead the airline restructuring and bring the airline back to profitability.