CovidNow: 50pc of Malaysia’s adult population received booster dose as of yesterday

People receive their Covid-19 booster shot at the KL Gateway Mall in Kuala Lumpur January 5, 2022. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 ― A total of 11,710,970 individuals or 50 per cent of the adult population in the country have received their Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

According to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, a total of 22,923,144 individuals or 97.9 per cent of adults in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccine dose, while 23,200,399 individuals or 99.1 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 2,787,267 individuals or 88.6 per cent have completed their vaccination, while another 2,867,165 individuals or 91.1 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The daily statistics also showed a total of 178,567 vaccine doses were administered yesterday, 1,635 as the first dose, 2,573 the second and another 174,359 as booster doses, bringing the cumulative total dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to 63,284,490, including 11,710,970 booster doses.

Meanwhile, according to the MoH's GitHub portal, a total of 12 Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday including one brought-in-dead (BID) case.

Johor and Perak recorded three cases each, Pahang and Sabah two cases each and one case each in Melaka and Selangor. ― Bernama