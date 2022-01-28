MetMalaysia: Rain, thunderstorms expected in several states next week

Cloudy skies can be seen above Pantai Batu Burok in Kuala Terengganu, December 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) predicts that thunderstorms and rain especially in the afternoon will occur in several states ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations next week.

MetMalaysia deputy director-general of operations Lim Ze Hui said thunderstorms and rain in the afternoon were expected in several areas in Kedah, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Selangor, Melaka, Sabah and Sarawak.

“In the morning, rain is expected in the coastal areas of Terengganu and Kelantan while other states have good weather. In the evening, rain is forecast for Perak and Selangor.

“The weather will be more or less the same next week. Strong thunderstorms also have the potential for hail as happened in Shah Alam and Kuala Lumpur recently,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

As for Sabah and Sarawak, he said rain was expected in the evening, especially in the interior and west coast of Sabah as well as central and northern Sarawak.

Lim also advised the public, especially those who live in low-lying and flood-prone areas, to always be vigilant due to the unpredictable weather.

“Those who live in areas of unsound structures are advised to be careful as thunderstorms and strong winds can damage structures and this is very dangerous to safety,” he said. — Bernama