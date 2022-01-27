Johor Bersatu ex-chief Mazlan Bujang officially exits party to declare support for BN

Johor Bersatu leader Mazlan Bujang has today officially resigned from all his party posts, including as the party’s Tebrau division chief, after announcing his withdrawal from the party at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex at the Johor Heritage Foundation Building in Johor Baru, January 27, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 27 — Mazlan Bujang officially resigned today from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), effectively leaving all his party posts including as its Tebrau division chief with immediate effect.

His resignation was followed by 23 other Bersatu branch leaders and committee members of the party’s Tebrau division.

Mazlan, who is also the incumbent Puteri Wangsa assemblyman and former Johor Bersatu chief, said he has not joined another party yet, but expressed his support for Barisan Nasional (BN).

“Leaving Bersatu was not an easy decision for me, but it was made after taking into consideration on the many issues I had.

“With that, I decided to leave the party with immediate effect, including my elected post as the Tebrau Bersatu division chief,” said Mazlan at a special media conference at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex at the Johor Heritage Foundation Building here today.

Mazlan, a former Bersatu strongman and known Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad supporter, was expected to announce his resignation today, after his relationship with the party’s leadership deteriorated over the past few months.

Since last year, he was vocal about his differences with Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the former prime minister.

However, Mazlan stopped short of announcing that he will rejoin Umno.

Yesterday, rumours were rife that the 57-year-old outspoken politician will rejoin Umno under the Tebrau division of his brother, Maulizan Bujang.

Mazlan added that his decision to leave Bersatu was made based on the need for Johor to establish a stable state government under caretaker mentri besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad from Umno.

He also called on all Bersatu members and supporters to engage in self-reflection, before urging them to support Hasni and BN in the Johor state election.

Mazlan, who was an active state exco, had remained with Bersatu and shortly also helmed the party’s state chapter after the ousting of the PH government during the Sheraton Move in February 2020.

He was then part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) and BN state administration that was led by Umno’s Hasni.

Mazlan maintained his duties as the state’s appointed education, information, heritage and culture portfolio exco despite an uneasy relationship with Muhyiddin, who was then prime minister.

On January 20, Mazlan reportedly said he was ready to consider retiring from politics, in the event the Johor state election is held.

Following that, rumours emerged that he would leave Bersatu soon.