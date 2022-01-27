Covid-19: Omicron wave has started in Malaysia, says Khairy

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya December 25, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The Omicron wave has begun in Malaysia and the number of Covid-19 cases in the country is expected to rise, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the situation, however, will be under control as the country has a high vaccination rate.

“The healthcare system is prepared. Serious cases are declining. Let us overcome this wave together,” he tweeted yesterday.

Meanwhile, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a Facebook posting that the readiness of the Ministry of Health (MoH) also includes the implementation of public health measures and coverage of periodic self-testing. — Bernama