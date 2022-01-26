Up to 11,000 policemen to be on duty during Johor polls, says state’s top cop

Johor Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the number involved officers and policemen from across the state and also from Bukit Aman. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 26 — Approximately 10,000 to 11,000 policemen will be deployed to monitor and ensure smooth running of the upcoming Johor state election.

Johor Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the number involved officers and policemen from across the state and also from Bukit Aman.

“We are ready to assist and ensure smooth running of the state election and for the people to cast their votes in peace,” he told reporters at the Johor Police Contingent here today.

However, Kamarul Zaman said they would wait for the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the election to be announced by the National Security Council and the relevant announcement by the Election Commission (EC).

The EC is expected to announce the dates of nomination, early voting and polling for the Johor state election on February 9.

In another development, Kamarul Zaman said two local men were arrested with drugs worth RM1.9 million in Ops Tapis last Sunday.

He said the first man, aged 34, was nabbed in a car in Kempas with 4.06kg of syabu and 1.1kg of ketamine, while the second man, 31, was picked up at a house in Nusa Bestari, along with 37.5kg of syabu and 6.1kg of ketamine.

Also seized were five vehicles totalling RM225,000, cash of RM1,500 and jewellery worth RM65,000.

“Police believe the two men were from the same syndicate which has been active in drug trafficking since last year,” he said.

Both suspects were also tested positive for drugs and have been remanded for seven days to facilitate further investigations, he added. — Bernama