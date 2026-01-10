ALOR SETAR, Jan 10 — The Kedah Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) office has confirmed that a case involving the filling of RON95 petrol into the tank of a foreign-registered vehicle occurred at a petrol station in Sungai Petani yesterday.

Kedah KPDN director Muhammad Nizam Jamaludin said the KPDN’s Sungai Petani branch carried out an inspection at the petrol station concerned following the circulation of a video recording on social media.

He said the recording showed a petrol station worker filling RON95 petrol into the tank of a foreign-registered vehicle.

“Further inspection of the petrol station’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings found that the viral video is authentic.

“An activity involving the filling of RON95 petrol by the petrol station worker into the tank of a foreign-registered vehicle did occur. The incident took place at 9.07 am today,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

According to him, the enforcement team has opened an investigation paper and seized the sales receipt, CCTV recordings and related documents for further investigation.

Muhammad Nizam said KPDN had issued a prohibition and control order on the sale of RON95 petrol to foreign vehicles on April 29, 2025, to all petrol station operators throughout Kedah.

Earlier, a one-minute-and-six-second video went viral showing a worker at a petrol station filling RON95 petrol into the tank of a foreign-registered vehicle. — Bernama