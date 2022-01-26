Sabah to continue push for Kudat port, says DCM

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 26, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 26 — The Sabah state government will continue its plans for the construction of a new port in Kudat to boost the local economy as well as the state revenue, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

He said the district is strategically located for port-based economic development.

“I have discussed the matter with the Sabah Chief Minister (Datuk Hajiji Noor) and decided to continue with the plan.

“We hope the federal government will not only agree with the plan but also provide the allocations to implement the project," he told reporters here today.

He said this to reporters after officiating the Sabah Ports Authority Excellent Services Award 2021 at the Sabah International Convention Centre here, today.

Bung Moktar, who is also the Sabah Works Minister, is optimistic that the plan will be able to stimulate local development as many areas near Kudat, such as Kota Marudu, Matunggong and Pitas, are still lacking in efficient infrastructure facilities.

“If the plan comes to fruition, I am optimistic that the area will experience rapid development.

“At the same time, the implementation of the Pan Borneo Highway project will further facilitate the connection system between Kudat and other towns, especially Kota Kinabalu which is the catalyst for the development of Kudat and surrounding areas,” he said.

He added that the port is an inclusive development project where the government will also build a new town as well as create a special trade zone that will be able to help not only Sabah's economy but also develop the surrounding areas of Kudat. — Bernama