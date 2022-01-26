Cops: Investigation paper on alleged sexual harassment by Johor assemblyman completed

According to Johor Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat, the investigation paper on the alleged sexual harassment involving a state assemblyman in the state against a woman, has been completed. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Jan 26 ― The investigation paper on the alleged sexual harassment involving a state assemblyman in the state against a woman, who is a member of a political party, has been completed.

Johor Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the paper had also been submitted to the legal division of the Royal Malaysia Police last week, for further action.

He said this when asked about the development of the case when met at the Johor Police Contingent here today.

Elaborating, Kamarul Zaman said 11 individuals had given their statements on the case, including both the assemblyman and the woman.

On January 17, Kota Tinggi Police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said they had received a report from the 26-year-old woman claiming that she was sexually harassed several times by the assemblyman.

The police report on the alleged sexual harassment case has also gone viral on social media.

The assemblyman, however, had refuted such allegation and described it as a lie, a political conspiration and an attempt to tarnish his image as a politician. ― Bernama