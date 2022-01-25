Police nab passenger who stabbed, robbed e-hailing driver in Sentul

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said, the 23-year-old suspect was arrested at noon today in Kota Damansara, Selangor after receiving a report regarding the case. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Police have detained a man suspected of stabbing and robbing an e-hailing driver at Jalan Sentul Pasar here yesterday evening.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said, the 23-year-old suspect was arrested at noon today in Kota Damansara, Selangor after receiving a report regarding the case.

He said initial investigations revealed that the victim, a 47-year-old driver picked up the suspect in Putrajaya at about 1pm.

“When they arrived at the scene, the suspect asked for the driver’s account number on the pretext of making the payment but when the driver was looking for the number, the suspect suddenly stabbed the victim in the neck before driving off with the victim’s vehicle.

“The victim was then helped by members of the public and sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Beh said police found the victim’s Proton Saga car with the registration number missing and was found thrown in a rubbish bin and personal items belonging to the victim.

“Checks showed that the suspect has no criminal records and the case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Earlier, three videos went viral on social media showing a man attacking an individual who was bleeding from his neck believed to be the e-hailing driver, before fleeing the scene in the victim’s car. — Bernama