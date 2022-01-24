Kelantan police: Amanita squad, car and motorbike patrol units combined into one to fight crime

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said previously, the Amanita squad focused on domestic violence and child abuse cases and the two other units, on area patrolling. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Jan 24 — Kelantan police have combined the Aman Wanita (Amanita) squad, patrol car unit and motorcycle patrol unit into one team in fighting crime in the state with immediate effect.

Its chief, Datuk Shafien Mamat said previously, the Amanita squad was focusing on domestic violence and child abuse cases and the two other units, on area patrolling.

“We coordinate all these three units into one as we want them to move together when conducting patrols for a better impact by reducing crime.”

He said this when officiating at the appointment of the department’s and district Amanita chiefs and handing-out of the Amanita corporate wear for 2022, here, today.

When asked on the Chinese New Year “Op Selamat”, Shafien said Kelantan police were expecting almost 800,000 vehicles to be entering the state in conjunction with the celebration on February 1 and 2.

“There will be roadblocks at all the state’s border entry points such as Gua Musang, Jeli and Pasir Puteh for smooth traffic flow and crime prevention,” he added.

On another development, Shafien said police were still looking for a group of Rohingya men, believed to have assaulted a robbery suspect at their kongsi house in Kampung Pauh Badang, here, last January 18. The victim suffered a fractured right arm and leg from the attack. — Bernama