CovidNow: 45.7pc of Malaysia’s adult population received booster shot

A health worker loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioTech Covid-19 vaccine at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — A total of 10,701,460 individuals or 45.7 per cent of the adults in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

According to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, 129,378 booster doses were administered yesterday.

Meanwhile, a total of 22,915,836 individuals or 97.9 per cent of the adult population have completed their vaccination while 23,193,511 individuals or 99.1 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 2,780,413 individuals or 88.3 per cent have completed their vaccination while 2,864,161 individuals or 91 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 131,168 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday which included 817 as the first dose and 973 as second dose, bringing the cumulative total of vaccines administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) to 62,251,745 doses.

Meanwhile, according to the MOH's Github portal, nine deaths were recorded yesterday with Johor and Terengganu recording three cases each and one case each in Perak, Sabah and Selangor. — Bernama