Malaysia logs 3,856 new Covid-19 cases, slight decline

Health workers test members of the public for Covid-19 at Dewan MBSA Seksyen 19 in Shah Alam February 17, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Malaysia has logged 3,856 new Covid-19 infections today, breaking the two-day streak of more than 4,000 daily cases recorded.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic to 2,832,945.

There are 260 fewer cases than the 4,116 recorded yesterday.

In his daily statement, Dr Noor Hisham revealed that there were 143 individuals requiring intensive care treatment, of which 121 were confirmed Covid-19 cases and the remaining 22 under investigation.

“Of the 143, a total of 53 require breathing assistance,” he said.

The number of recoveries, however, did not surpass yesterday’s figure at 2,814.

On the overall cases reported, Dr Noor Hisham said 35 or 0.9 per cent were of Categories 3, 4 and 5 patients.

Today’s infections involved 3,236 Malaysians, with 128 cases detected among non-locals, and 492 more imported cases.

Apart from that, another 13 new clusters were registered today for a combined total of 235 active clusters to date.

Dr Noor Hisham also said the nationwide Covid-19 infectivity rate — denoted as R-naught, R0 or Rt — was at 1.07, with Negri Sembilan the highest at 1.13, followed by Kuala Lumpur and Kedah at 1.09, Melaka at 1.08, Johor at 1.07, Putrajaya at 1.04, Selangor and Penang at 1.03 and Sabah at 1.00.

Terengganu recorded the lowest R0 value at 0.79 while Perlis, Sarawak and Labuan saw a value of 0.