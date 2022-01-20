PM tells all parties to accept SC’s decision on Azam Baki share trading saga

Ismail Sabri said everyone must accept the outcome of investigations by professional entities, such as the SC. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision of the Securities Commission (SC) on Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki’s trading account should be accepted by all parties.

“The SC has made a decision... (this matter) was left to the SC as it involves the purchase of shares. So the SC has made a decision and it says there is no case against him (Azam), so we accept the SC’s decision,” he said.

The prime minister, when speaking to reporters after the launch of the Keluarga Malaysia Agricommodity tour programme here yesterday, was asked if Azam would be requested to go on leave pending the full completion of the investigation against him.

The SC today said that there was no breach of section 25(4) of the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991 (SICDA) with relation to Azam’s trading account.

In a statement, the SC clarified that the independent evidence gathered at the inquiry into Azam’s trading account showed that the latter was the account holder and had control of the said trading account.

Elaborating, Ismail Sabri said everyone must accept the outcome of investigations by professional entities, such as the SC.

“Don’t ask that he (Azam) be investigated and, after being investigated, the decision has been made and we are still not satisfied.

“Let’s not think of following our own wishes. If they are the opposition, surely they want to follow their own wish... that can’t be. They must accept the decision of the professional bodies, such as the SC. So, if there are any queries about the SC’s decision, go and ask the SC,” he said.

On rumours about a possible state election for Johor, Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno vice-president, said the decision would be left to the Johor government and that the Umno Supreme Council also did not touch on it or discuss the matter.

“If the (Johor) Menteri Besar feels there is a need for an election, then he will seek an audience with the Sultan (of Johor). So, the decision is fully under the jurisdiction of Johor. Umno will leave it to the mentri besar to decide,” he said.

Previously, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad did not rule out the need to hold the election but, at the same time, admitted that he could not arbitrarily dissolve the State Legislative Assembly. — Bernama