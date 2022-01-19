Sabah govt set aside RM35m for education development within state, says CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor speaks during an interview with Bernama at his office in Kota Kinabalu ahead of Malaysia Day celebrations September 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 19 — The Sabah government has allocated RM35 million this year to implement various education development initiatives, comprising three assistance programmes, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

He said the three assistance programmes were the Sabah PTA Activity Assistance (Bagus), Bantuan Ihsan for Sabah Schools (Bisbah) and Sabah Education Excellence Award (Aksa) 2022.

This is in line with the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) commitment to improve the education standard in the state, he added.

“After taking over the state leadership, the government placed the education portfolio under the jurisdiction of the Office of the Special Functions Minister so that special attention can be given to Sabah's education affairs.

"This does not mean that the state government is taking over the role and responsibilities of the federal government in Sabah, instead the initiative is to complement programmes implemented by the federal government in Sabah," he said in his speech at the presentation of the Bakti Assistance and launch of Bagus, Bisbah and Aksa 2022 at Menara Kinabalu here today.

The text of the speech was read out by Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun, who is also Sabah Finance Minister II.

Hajiji said the state Government was serious in ensuring education assistance for children in Sabah and for them to excel academically.

“A total of RM3 million is allocated for the BAGUS program where all the Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) in 1,500 schools will receive RM2,000 each to carry out their respective activities this year.

“Under the Bisbah initiative, RM12 million is allocated to help the 1,500 schools acquire computers, printers, teaching aids, desks and chairs. The state government also gives special recognition to outstanding students through Aksa,” he said.

Hajiji said last year, the state government approved RM15 million for the purchase of laptops under the Ihsan Computer Assistance (Baik) programme for 10,000 students, especially those sitting for SPM, STPM and STAM examinations to help them with their home-based learning and teaching (PdPR).

"The state government also spent a total of RM10 million last year to help 5,000 students pay their registration fees under the IPT Registration Fund (Budi) with those pursuing diploma studies getting RM1,500 and RM2,000 for those pursuing degree courses," he added. — Bernama