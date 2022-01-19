ProtectHealth says will suspend any private medical professional found selling fake Covid vaccine certs

Police hold up a fake Covid-19 vaccination certificate allegedly issued by a doctor in Terengganu. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — A Health Ministry subsidiary today warned private medical professionals (PMP) which it partners that they face suspension if found to be involved in the production and sale of fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd said it will not compromise with any PMP or healthcare non-governmental organisation found to be selling the much-prized vaccination certificates to people who have not received their shots.

“In ensuring that PMPs under ProtectHealth perform quality services and adhere to the SOPs set by the MoH (Ministry of Health) and ProtectHealth, regular random audits are conducted on the PMPs and Healthcare NGOs.

“Should any non-compliance be found, ProtectHealth will take the necessary action and may suspend the PMP and Healthcare NGO concerned from conducting vaccinations in the PICK (Covid-19 Immunisation) Programme,” it said in a statement.

ProtectHealth is a non-profit-based subsidiary under the MOH that was appointed to work with PMPs and Health NGOs on the disbursement of the Covid-19 vaccines.

ProtectHealth said the vaccines are given to the PMP and NGOs through a mechanism called the Vaccine Storage Centre (PSV) and is based on appointments.

The identities of the vaccinator and vaccine recipient are all recorded in this system for identification and record keeping.

“Protect Health will not tolerate any PMP and healthcare NGOs under its supervision, should any misconduct occur and will provide its fullest cooperation with the authorities should there be any related incident.”

It encouraged the public to report any suspicious activity to the authorities following reports of medical practitioners selling fake vaccine certificates to the public recently.

Reports of fake vaccine certificates emerged after several Malaysians who returned from their pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia were found positive for Covid-19 and had not been vaccinated.

Malaysia requires all travellers going abroad to be vaccinated and their vaccination certificates need to be shown at the airports upon arrival and departure.