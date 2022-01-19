Nadma: 97.3pc of household heads registered at flood relief centres have received compassionate cash aid

People line up to receive Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) and Bantuan Selangor Bangkit (BSB) at Dewan Azalea, Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, January 11, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — A total of 29,643 or 97.3 per cent of the 30,461 household heads who registered at the temporary relief centres (PPS) during the first wave of floods late last year have received the compassionate cash aid (BWI) up to today.

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) in a statement said the BWI payment in Perak, Terengganu, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Negri Sembilan and Kelantan had been made.

It added that the BWI distribution in Pahang and Selangor had reached 97.1 per cent and 97 per cent, respectively.

“Out of the 6,118 household heads who registered at the PPS during the second wave of floods, 3,505 (57.3 per cent) have also received the BWI,” said Nadma.

Meanwhile, 118,837 household heads who had registered are eligible to receive the same aid, comprising 105,134 affected by the first wave of floods and 13,703, by the second wave.

Nadma also stated that for the aid of basic necessities (BBKA), 7,372 (9.1 per cent) household heads out of the 80,726 registered had received the payment, with Melaka being the first state achieving 100 per cent in this aid distribution followed by the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur with 94 per cent.

“For the aid from the Implementation Coordination Unit under the Prime Minister’s Department, for house repairs at a maximum of RM5,000, 13 household heads out of the 439 registered have received it,” added the agency. — Bernama