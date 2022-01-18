Johor Bersatu assemblyman in sexual molest probe denies allegation, claims political conspiracy

Rasman labelled the allegation a political conspiracy and an attempt to tarnish his dignity and reputation as an elected representative. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Jan 18 — Sedili assemblyman Rasman Ithnain has stepped up and publicly revealed himself as the Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) member in the centre of a sexual harassment and molest police report filed by another party colleague.

However, the state lawmaker also has publicly denied the allegation by the woman, calling it a political conspiracy and an attempt to tarnish his dignity and reputation as an elected representative.

He said he is prepared to give his full cooperation throughout the investigation to ensure justice will be upheld.

“I have also discussed with my lawyers on taking appropriate legal action against any individual who tries to tarnish my name and image in such a way,” he said in a statement issued late last night.

Rasman, who is also the Kota Tinggi Bersatu division chief, added that such a political conspiracy will not weaken his spirits in carrying out his responsibilities as an elected representative as mandated by the people.

“Hopefully, the truth will be unraveled eventually and my struggle will be facilitated by Allah SWT,” he said.

Kota Tinggi police chief Superintendent Hussin Zamora confirmed that Rasman had lodged a report at the Kota Tinggi district police headquarters on the allegations, Malay newspaper Sinar Harian reported.

Yesterday, Malay Mail reported that investigators are probing a Johor Bersatu lawmaker over a 26-year-old businesswoman’s police report, accusing him of molest and sexual harassment.

It was learnt that the accuser, who is also a committee member of the Kota Tinggi Bersatu Srikandi division, alleged the lawmaker touched her on her thighs and private parts in at least four separate incidents this year.

An informed source familiar with the report said the incidents supposedly occurred when the victim and the lawmaker, who is in his 50s, joined Bersatu’s Johor flood relief volunteer team.

In 2018, Rasman was among three former Johor Umno state lawmakers who were reported to have quit and crossed over to join Bersatu — then a component party in the Pakatan Harapan coalition — following the loss of the then ruling Barisan Nasional coalition in the 14th general election.

The other two were Johor Lama assemblyman Rosleli Jahari and Endau assemblyman Alwiyah Talib.