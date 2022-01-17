PAS leadership: Party isn’t split over Mohd Khairuddin’s dismissal from central working committee

Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali is pictured at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — PAS leadership has dismissed allegations that the party is on the brink of splitting over the dismissal of Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali as a member of its central working committee.

They also denied that a misunderstanding between party president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and Mohd Khairuddin led to the former federal minister being dropped from the committee.

In a Sinar Harian report, PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad was quoted as saying that currently, PAS is strong and its members are united.

“We are fine. There is nothing going on as claimed,” he told the national daily yesterday when contacted.

The dismissal of Mohd Khairuddin from the party’s central working committee on Friday had led to speculation that factions had formed within the party, especially over the cooperation between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Muafakat Nasional (MN).

The former industries, plantations and commodities minister was considered a lynchpin of the relationship between PAS and Umno via MN.

Meanwhile, PAS information chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin, who also denied the speculation to Sinar Harian, said that he was not at liberty to divulge why Mohd Khairuddin was dropped from the committee.

Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria, on the other hand, said that it is business as usual for party members, especially at the state level.

“There is no difference of opinion among grassroots members here over the party’s cooperation with PN and MN,” he said.

Meanwhile, Johor PAS commissioner Datuk Mahfodz Mohamed said that he would not be commenting on Mohd Khairuddin’s dismissal.

“Right now, I can’t comment on this matter as the issue is still fresh. Maybe it will take two or three days to settle down,” he said.

On November 23, Mohd Khairuddin was one of three PAS leaders who was reappointed as a central working committee member for the 2021-2023 term after losing in the party election. The other two were Mohd Zuhdi Marzuki and Nik Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz.

On January 13, Mohd Khairuddin in a post on his Facebook page hinted at the fate that would befall him.

He said differences of opinion are common in society because human beings have different intellects and knowledge that produce differing points of view.

“All that remains is manners in differing opinions and how to manage differences that can further nurture a discussion," said Mohd Khairuddin.