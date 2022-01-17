NSC: EMCO at Kampung Batu Talam in Raub from Wednesday

The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be imposed in Kampung Batu Talam, Mukim Batu Talam in Raub, Pahang beginning January 19. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be imposed in Kampung Batu Talam, Mukim Batu Talam in Raub, Pahang beginning January 19, said the National Security Council (MKN).

Its director-general of national security Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the decision was made based on a report from the Health Ministry regarding the risk assessment and Covid-19 infection trend in the locality concerned.

In a statement on Facebook, he said the EMCO was scheduled to end on February 1. — Bernama