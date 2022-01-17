Malaysia floods: Works Ministry allocates RM187.87m for road, slope restoration works

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof speaks to reporters at the reopening of the FT31 Dengkil Bridge (Jalan Banting-Semenyih) Section 20.80, January 17, 2022. — Bernama pic

DENGKIL, Jan 17 — The Ministry of Works (KKR) has provided an immediate allocation of RM187.87 million for critical repair works at 303 locations involving roads and slopes which were affected by the floods.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said of the total, RM133 million was for slope repairs at 181 identified locations while the rest would go towards road restoration.

“Critical repair works have begun. The initial target is to have one lane open and passable at the affected roads. Once we get the full allocation, the other repair works will be carried out,” he said when met by reporters at the reopening of the FT31 Dengkil Bridge (Jalan Banting-Semenyih) Section 20.80 here today.

He added that about 80 per cent or 943 of the 994 roads affected by the floods nationwide had been cleared and the rest were now left to the respective state Public Works Departments.

On the Dengkil Bridge, Fadillah said RM800,000 was allocated to repair the bridge which was closed since December 17 due to soil erosion and collapse following the floods.

According to him, the bridge repair process was successfully completed earlier than scheduled by Roadcare (M) Sdn Bhd and is now open to the public. — Bernama