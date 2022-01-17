Deputy minister: Cervical cancer third highest number of cases recorded among Malaysian women

Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff speaks to the media at Desa Tunas Hijau in Labuan, January 17, 2022. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, Jan 17 — Cervical cancer cases form the third highest number recorded among the types of cancer afflicting women in this country, with a low percentage of them having undergone the Pap Smear test.

Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister, Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff said that besides breast and ovarian cancer, cervical cancer was a major health threat to women in this country.

“The government has allocated RM11.5 million as announced in the 2022 Budget by the Finance Minister for the conducting of breast and cervical cancer screening and tests nationwide.”

She said this to reporters after the handing-out of mammogram and HPV DNA test vouchers from LPPKN Labuan for 100 women who were represented by various non-governmental organisations. This was in conjunction with the Cervical Cancer Awareness Week 2022 celebration at Desa Tunas Hijau, here, today.

Siti Zailah slso noted that 80 per cent of women in this country had not undergone mammogram screening with 34.1 cases per 100,000 women facing the risk of having breast cancer.

“I hope the women in this country respond to the government’s call for them to undergo early screening through the various programmes provided.

“Don’t wait until the condition is critical, then only you go for screening. Instead, take the opportunity given to you,” she added.

Siti Zailah also said that her ministry through the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) had initiated the Women’s Reproductive Cancer Awareness Campaign (WCaRe) to promote the Mammogram Screening Subsidy Programme and HPV DNA Test Programme so as to instil the importance of undergoing early screening for cancer.

She said LPPKN had taken several measures to improve women’s response to mammogram screening such as providing transportation from the Nur Sejahtera clinics or community centres to the screening centres, food allowance of RM10 each for clients referred to the mammogram centres located over 200km away or for a journey of over four hours one way from the locations they gathered.

“An accommodation assistance of RM110 per day is also given to those unable to resolve their mammogram matter on the same day,” she added. — Bernama