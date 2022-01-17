Covid-19: Govt greenlights senior citizens to receive Pfizer booster jabs via walk-in at four integrated PPVs in Klang Valley

The Health Ministry (MoH) in a statement today said that four integrated PPVs at World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil and Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam will be operational every day from 2pm until 8pm except for public holidays while Sokka Gakkai Hall in Klang will also be open every day but only from 12pm until 4pm. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Senior citizens will be allowed to get their Covid-19 Pfizer booster shots via walk-in at four integrated vaccination centres (PPV) in Klang Valley starting on January 19.

The Health Ministry (MoH) in a statement today said that four integrated PPVs at World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil and Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam will be operational every day from 2pm until 8pm except for public holidays while Sokka Gakkai Hall in Klang will also be open every day but only from 12pm until 4pm.

“PPV Offsite in the states of Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Penang and Sarawak will also implement walk-in vaccination services for senior citizens from January 24.

“A complete list of PPV Offsites involved will be announced by ProtectHealth Corporation.

“Senior citizens who wish to attend by walk-in are requested to have a complete digital vaccination certificate in MySejahtera for the booster vaccination process,” it said in a statement today.

The ministry said the four integrated PPVs were launched on January 15 to increase the capacity of booster vaccinations in Klang Valley and is currently inoculating individuals who were fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca or Sinovac with AstraZeneca booster jabs.

“Beginning January 19, 2022, the Pfizer vaccine will also be supplied at the PPV specifically for certain individuals such as pregnant women who have received an appointment or individuals who have contraindications to the AstraZeneca vaccine,” it added.

On a separate matter, the Health Ministry said that 40 per cent of the Malaysian adult population or 9,364,326 individuals above 18 years of age have received their booster shots.

On January 4, it was reported that walk-ins at offsite PPVs were no longer allowed.

The decision came after reports of long queues and crowding at various PPVs in Klang Valley.