SUPP resolution calls for govt allocation for Sarawak to increase as per MA63 partnership agreement

SUPP president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the allocation for Sarawak and Sabah should be increased as their status as a region has been recognised. — Chimon Upon/Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Jan 16 — The government allocation to the state should be increased as per the partnership agreement in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) following the recent constitutional amendment in Parliament recognising Sarawak and Sabah’s status as a region.

This is according to a Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) resolution which was passed during its annual delegates conference 2021 held at party headquarters here today.

Another resolution called on the Sarawak government to bid for equal representation — one-third each for Sarawak and Sabah in both Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara in line with the spirit of MA63.

At a press conference after chairing the meeting, SUPP president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the allocation for Sarawak and Sabah should be increased as their status as a region has been recognised.

According to him, SUPP also passed another resolution to urge the federal government and Ministry of Education to continue the policy of maintaining 90 per cent of trained Sarawakian teachers to be posted in the state.

He said the policy was initiated and implemented by former chief minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

“We also proposed all qualified Sarawakians be given the priority to fill senior posts in civil services in Sarawak,” said the deputy chief minister.

Dr Sim, who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said SUPP also passed a resolution congratulating Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on leading GPS to a resounding victory in the 12th State Election.

In the December 18 polls, GPS won 76 out of the 82 seats contested, only losing Batu Lintang, Engkilili, Bawang Assan and Ba Kelalan to Parti Sarawak Bersatu as well as Padungan and Pending to Democratic Action Party. — Borneo Post