‘Show some respect’: Son hits back at claims Shebby Singh died due to Covid-19 booster shot

Shebby Singh’s son, Sonuljit Singh (left) with Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu at the wake, January 14, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The son of former national footballer Serbegeth “Shebby” Singh has clarified that his father’s death was due to a heart attack and that it had nothing to do with the Covid-19 booster shot that was administered five days before his death.

According to news portal Free Malaysia Today, Sonuljit Singh said that the speculation on social media that his father received the jab two days before his death was false, adding that those who said as such were irresponsible.

“He had it on January 7 and left us five days later as everyone knows. We do not know what booster shot he had taken as the MySejahtera app had not been updated yet.

“But the doctors told us the cause of his death was 99 per cent related to a heart attack as his post-mortem showed three of his coronary arteries having blockages. All his vital organs were in perfect working condition and there were also no signs of any allergic reaction,” he was quoted as saying.

The report also mentioned that some had claimed that Shebby looked “tired” after taking the booster shot and that it may have led to the heart condition, as well as insufficient oxygen intake.

However, Sonuljit was informed by doctors that his father suffered from cardiac fibrosis and may have had a silent heart attack before, as indicated by the presence of severely blocked arteries.

“His father, siblings and many of his relatives have a history of similar ailments which makes them all fall in the high-risk category.

“My father’s family’s medical history is bad. His heart was ready to go at any time and it had nothing to do with the booster shot,” he added.

Sonuljit also said that his father was diagnosed with diabetes two years ago, but he had brought it under control and gone on without medication for some time.

He said that he hopes Malaysians be respectful and stop spreading false information.

Four days ago, former national footballer and sports broadcaster Shebby died while cycling in Sunway Iskandar in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.