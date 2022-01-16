MIC Women’s Wing targets 5,000 brigade members by next Feb

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) Women’s Wing is targeting to achieve 5,000 brigade members by February next year, said its chief Datuk Mohana Muniandy.

She said the brigade which was a platform to get young women to participate in volunteer work, now has a membership of 1,500 since its launch in December last year.

“Through the MIC Women’s Brigade, we have helped about 10,000 families when the country was hit by the recent floods, especially in Taman Sri Muda, Hulu Langat, Dengkil in Selangor, as well as Karak and Temerloh in Pahang.

“The Women’s Brigade is inviting and giving young women the opportunity to work together as volunteers and alongside the politicians,” she said after the National MIC Women’s Supreme Council first meeting for the 2021-2024 session here today.

In addition, Mohana said a retreat would soon be held for the wing’s division chiefs and deputy chiefs as preparations at the grassroots level in facing the upcoming general election. — Bernama