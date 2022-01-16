MetMalaysia: Strong winds to continue in eastern Sabah

Strong winds bend coconut trees in Kampung Pantai Sepat in Kuantan November 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Strong winds in eastern Sabah are expected to continue until January 18 that could cause increased humidity leading to potential continuous rain in that region.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement uploaded on its official Twitter account, also said that most areas in Peninsular Malaysia will be experiencing hot climate and less rain, especially in the northern states, during this period.

The findings are based on the model analysis of the MetMalaysia Weather Research and Forecasting Model, European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecast (ECMWF) and the Global Forecast System (GFS).

MetMalaysia said it has issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Sabah, which is effective until January 18, and also first-category strong winds and rough seas warning for coastal areas in Sarawak and Sabah until January 20.

Under the department’s warning system, the yellow or alert level indicates that continuous rain is expected for between one and three days.

The first category involves strong winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour with waves of up to 3.5 metres high.

The department has advised the public to regularly check the department’s official website at www.met.gov.my, its myCuaca mobile app, or its official social media platforms for the latest and verified weather forecast and information. — Bernama