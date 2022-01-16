Johor welcomes new police chief

Deputy IGP Datuk Razarudin [email protected] Rasid (centre) watches the handover between Johor acting police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin (left) and the new Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat in Johor Baru January 16, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Jan 16 — Johor police have been urged to continue to uphold integrity and trust in every assignment and to continue to achieve excellence.

Newly appointed Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said he would also do his best to carry out his tasks and responsibilities with the support and cooperation from all parties.

“We must ensure we keep serving with integrity and sincerity in all our tasks and remain trustworthy in carrying out our duties.

“Never be traitors to our force. Insya Allah, we will succeed not only in this world but also the hereafter,” he said in his speech during the duty handover ceremony here today.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Razarudin Husain was present to witness Johor acting police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin hand over his duties to Kamarul Zaman.

At the same time, Kamarul Zaman also stressed that excellence should not only just be confined to the Johor police force but also recognised by the community.

“The police and the community are inseparable. Therefore, I promise to take on these responsibilities with full determination.

“With the combined experience of Johor deputy police chief Datuk Khaw, department heads and all parties, most importantly, the strong support of the people of Johor and the media, I am confident there will be peace and calm in the state,” he said.

Kamarul Zaman, who was born in Tanah Merah, Kelantan, joined the police force in 1988.

He previously held the positions of Kedah Police Chief, Deputy Director (Forfeiture of Property/Legal/Detention) of the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department and Head of the Johor Criminal Investigation Department. — Bernama