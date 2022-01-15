Khairy: By next week, more than 10 million people to have received Covid booster shots

People receive their Covid-19 booster shot at the KL Gateway Mall in Kuala Lumpur January 5, 2022. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 ― Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said more than 10 million Covid-19 vaccination boosters are expected to be administered by next week.

He said that as at 11.59pm last night, almost nine million boosters have already been administered.

“As a result of our accelerated booster programme and SOPs, hospital capacity remains under control despite a surge of imported Omicron cases,” he posted on his social media accounts.

Khairy cited figures from the Health Ministry, which recorded a total 8,806,581 boosters being administered.

The statistics posted on the ministry’s CovidNow portal showed that 37.6 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia have received their booster dose.

As for the hospital capacity in the country, ventilator usage is currently at 33.2 per cent, Intensive Care Units (ICU) at 55.4 per cent, hospital beds at 65.8 per cent and Covid-19 Low Risk Treatment and Quarantine Centre (PKRC) at 30.4 per cent.

Khairy also pointed out that the daily cases in Sarawak are now down to double-digit with indicators falling by more than 90 per cent since September.

He attributed the drop in cases to the booster programme in Sarawak.

“Before Sarawak started its booster programme in October daily cases exceeded 3,000,” he said.