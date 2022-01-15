Health Ministry logs 12 more deaths from Covid-19 in Malaysia

Malaysia has logged another 12 deaths from Covid-19. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 ― As of midnight, Malaysia logged another 12 deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total number of lives lost to the deadly disease in the country to 31,762.

According to information available on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow website, this number includes two who were brought in dead (BID).

Selangor continues to hold the top spot for the highest number of fatalitiesand recorded four deaths from Covid-19 today.

This is followed by Terengganu, Penang and Pahang with two each, and Johor and Kedah, with one death each.

The remaining states in the country did not record any deaths over the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry recorded 3,346 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, which is a slight downtick after a slight rise in Covid-19 cases.

However, today marks the fourth day in a row the Covid-19 numbers have stayed past the 3,000 case mark, including the previous day’s 3,684 cases.

The latest tally brings the cumulative number of cases since the pandemic struck to 2,802,263.