Sabah police seek man over Semporna boat explosion

SEMPORNA, Jan 14 — Sabah police are looking for a foreigner named Astari to assist in their investigation into a boat explosion case in the waters of Pulau Tatagan, near here, on Tuesday (January 11).

Semporna District Police chief Supt Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the 40-year-old man, whose last-known address is in Kampung Halo here, was being sought following the discovery of a “fresh” grave at the Kampung Halo Cemetery, with the body of the bomb explosion victim believed to be buried there.

“The body is believed to be Astari’s son, who is about 10 years old. He may have died in the explosion, which is believed to have been caused by fish bomb.

“Police have a obtained court order and work to dig up the body is being carried out by the police forensic team as well as the medical team from Hospital Semporna for an autopsy,” he said in a statement today.

He urged the public to channel any information on Astari to investigating officer Insp Muhammad Nur Faez Hazreeq Abdullah at 019-8139851 or 089-782020.

Mohd Farhan said the case is being investigated under Section 304A of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, he urged the public to report any fish bombing activity in the area as it is a criminal offence that is punishable under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957. — Bernama