Rural Development Ministry aims to expedite rural projects this year, says minister

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid speaks to cleaning personnel after delivering his New Year mandate to the ministry in Putrajaya, January 14, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 14 — The Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) targets to expedite every development project in rural areas this year, said its minister, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

He said all KPLB members needed to move as a team to realise a paradigm shift and avoid remaining in the same spot.

He added that this was necessary so as to avoid taking too long in implementing the projects, which then affects the people.

“To achieve it, we need a task force that can deliver the goods,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the KPLB 2022 Mandate Council today.

He said the KPLB needed to further improve its achievements by adopting a new tagline, namely “Luar Bandar, Luar Biasa” (Rural Area, Extraordinary).

“This extraordinary achievement can be attained by the KPLB based on its success of implementing development expenditure of more than 99 per cent last year,” he said.

Elaborating, Mahdzir said KPLB also has a mandate in the field of education, namely Early Childhood Education and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

He added that it was time for all relevant ministries to sit together in a task force and think of an Early Childhood Education 2.0 plan that better suits current needs and developments.

“The KPLB TVET institutions must avoid too much overlapping of courses and those not in line with the requirements of the job market.

“We do not want students taking up courses and obtaining certificates but can’t get jobs. We cannot just fill up educational institutions without meeting the needs of the industry,” he said.

He added that internet access at the child care centres (taska) of the Community Development Department (Kemas) should be improved so as to benefit the surrounding areas.

“We have to think outside the box as to how we want to go about it, how we want to collaborate so that we can increase connectivity in Kemas centres throughout the country,” he said. — Bernama