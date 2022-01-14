Malim Nawar assemblyman says joined PBM for party’s multiracial idealism

Malim Nawar assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng says that the leadership and membership line-up in PBM reflects the true multiracial Malaysian spirit. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Jan 14 — Malim Nawar assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng today revealed that he joined Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) as he was attracted by the multiracial idealism of the party.

Leong said that the leadership and membership line-up in PBM reflects the true multiracial Malaysian spirit.

“It’s a real multiracial party, not just in name, but also in substance, reflected by both the leadership line-up and the membership,” he told Malay Mail.

He said that PBM is the best platform with which he could serve his constituency.

“I was approached by many political parties after DAP had terminated my membership, including the top leadership of PBM.

“I have finally decided that this is the best platform with which I could serve my constituency,” he said.

Leong also said that the party will also focus on the empowerment of women and youths.

“I believe that PBM could defend the rights of all Malaysians,” he added.

Leong was among the three Perak assemblymen who joined PBM recently.

The other two were Buntong assemblyman A Sivasubramaniam and Tronoh assemblyperson Paul Yong.

Leong was elected as one of the PBM Supreme Council Member while Sivasubramaniam is PBM’s new senior vice-president II and Yong is the treasurer-general.